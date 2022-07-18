Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises 1.8% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE GPN traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.46. 11,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,039. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.52 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.53.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.86.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.