Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Short Interest Down 30.2% in June

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 548,900 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the June 15th total of 785,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Global Tech Industries Group Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GTII traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 137,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,970. Global Tech Industries Group has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43.
Global Tech Industries Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Tech Industries Group (GTII)
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
Receive News & Ratings for Global Tech Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Tech Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.