Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 259,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 39,751 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ MILN traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,493. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average is $33.22.

