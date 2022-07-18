Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the June 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,941,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,281. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $23.15.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.64%.

