GoChain Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $561,237.00 (GO)

GoChain (GO) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. GoChain has a market cap of $10.06 million and $561,237.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GoChain has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoChain Coin Profile

GoChain (GO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,183,993,498 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain. The official website for GoChain is gochain.io. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

