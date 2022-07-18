Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Shares of Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 10800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Golden Arrow Resources Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 30.00, a quick ratio of 29.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16.

Insider Activity at Golden Arrow Resources

In other Golden Arrow Resources news, Director Joe Nicola Grosso purchased 499,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$82,417.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,885,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,466,145.95. Insiders bought 1,035,500 shares of company stock valued at $170,511 over the last 90 days.

About Golden Arrow Resources

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and advancing of precious and base metal projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Flecha de Oro project, Caballos Copper-Gold project, Don Bosco Copper-Gold project, Mogote Copper-Gold project, Frontera District – Potrerillos Gold-Silver project, and Yanso project located in Argentina.

