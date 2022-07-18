Golem Reaches Market Cap of $240.07 Million (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 17th. Golem has a total market capitalization of $240.07 million and $3.17 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001128 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Golem has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Golem Profile

Golem is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official website is golem.network.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

