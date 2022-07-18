Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target Cut to C$1.45 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.75 to C$1.45 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GDDFF. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.23.

Goodfood Market Price Performance

Goodfood Market stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

