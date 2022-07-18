Graco (NYSE:GGG) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $61.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GGG. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of GGG opened at $58.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average is $66.92. Graco has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Graco will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.74%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Graco by 804.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

