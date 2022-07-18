GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 111,838 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,089,669 shares.The stock last traded at $6.52 and had previously closed at $6.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.00 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 29.39% and a negative return on equity of 557.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 211,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 130,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 85,603 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

