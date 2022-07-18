Grand Central Investment Group Boosts Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Grand Central Investment Group lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 83.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,883 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for about 2.0% of Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,324 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.39. 119,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,403. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average of $54.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

