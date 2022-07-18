Grand Central Investment Group Sells 1,209 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Grand Central Investment Group decreased its position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Avid Technology makes up 0.7% of Grand Central Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Avid Technology by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

AVID has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Shares of AVID traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $27.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.92. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.07 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christian Asmar purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $6,182,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,369,240.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christian Asmar acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,131,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,369,240.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $254,326.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 229,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,680.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

