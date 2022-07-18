Grin (GRIN) Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Grin has a market cap of $7.10 million and approximately $70,454.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,273.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.14 or 0.06595789 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00024569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00269469 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00099898 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.77 or 0.00666423 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.03 or 0.00536027 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

