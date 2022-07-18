GSK (LON:GSK) Receives “Not Rated” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($22.60) target price on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($16.65) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,876 ($22.31) target price on GSK in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($21.41) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,750 ($20.81) price objective on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,783.92 ($21.22).

GSK opened at GBX 1,719.20 ($20.45) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £87.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,702.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,741.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,680.60. GSK has a one year low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.21) and a one year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a GBX 14 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.21%.

In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.11) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,012.33).

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

