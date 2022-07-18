Hamster Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $103,704.00 (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hamster has a market cap of $4.34 million and $103,704.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded up 2% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 832.2% against the dollar and now trades at $985.01 or 0.04438536 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002192 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00020686 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001679 BTC.
Hamster's official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.
