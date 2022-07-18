HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP) Trading Down 2.3%

HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.35 and last traded at $33.35. Approximately 9,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,338,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.14.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

