Head to Head Contrast: AppLovin (NYSE:APP) versus Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) and Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AppLovin and Yandex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $2.79 billion 4.73 $35.45 million ($0.19) -185.00 Yandex $4.79 billion 1.40 -$197.40 million ($0.91) -20.81

AppLovin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yandex. AppLovin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yandex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

43.3% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Yandex shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of AppLovin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AppLovin and Yandex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 0 0 15 0 3.00 Yandex 0 0 4 0 3.00

AppLovin currently has a consensus target price of $82.07, suggesting a potential upside of 132.75%. Yandex has a consensus target price of $83.25, suggesting a potential upside of 339.55%. Given Yandex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yandex is more favorable than AppLovin.

Profitability

This table compares AppLovin and Yandex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin -2.50% 5.49% 2.09% Yandex -6.46% -1.26% -0.69%

Risk and Volatility

AppLovin has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yandex has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AppLovin beats Yandex on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction. Its business clients include various advertisers, publishers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments. It provides locally relevant search and information services. The company also develops on-demand transportation, delivery, and navigation services and products, as well as operates in the e-commerce, online entertainment, and cloud computing markets to address the needs of customers in Russia and various international markets. In addition, it operates Yandex.Plus, a subscription loyalty program; offers fintech instruments, such as payment and financial services; and advertising services. Further, the company operates classifieds platforms for the sale of used and new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and spare parts; and sale and rental of apartments, houses, and commercial property for private individuals, developers, and realtors, as well as a long-term apartment rental platform to manage pre-contract rental processes and subsequent administration of the payments. Additionally, it operates Yandex Zen, a social infotainment platform that brings together content creators and users; and Yandex Cloud, a cloud platform that provides infrastructure, storage, machine learning, and development tools to build and enhance cutting-edge digital services and applications for B2B customers and individual developers. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

