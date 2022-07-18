Head to Head Survey: Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) and Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XOS and Valeo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $5.05 million 60.59 $23.40 million N/A N/A Valeo $20.42 billion 0.22 $207.04 million N/A N/A

Valeo has higher revenue and earnings than XOS.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS N/A -2.56% -1.18% Valeo N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.1% of XOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Valeo shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of XOS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

XOS has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valeo has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for XOS and Valeo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 1 1 4 0 2.50 Valeo 2 3 6 0 2.36

XOS currently has a consensus price target of $8.29, suggesting a potential upside of 343.40%. Valeo has a consensus price target of $22.57, suggesting a potential upside of 145.08%. Given XOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe XOS is more favorable than Valeo.

Summary

Valeo beats XOS on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XOS

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems. The company also provides powertrain systems, including electric powertrain systems for electric cars; torque converters, dual dry and wet clutches, and actuators that enable the automation of transmissions to reduce fuel consumption and enhance driving comfort; and clean engines for vehicles. In addition, it designs and manufactures systems, modules, and components to optimize thermal management of vehicles and passenger comfort in the cabin, including heating ventilation and air conditioning systems. Further, the company designs and produces lighting and wiper systems for drivers in various weather conditions. Additionally, it offers original equipment spares to auto manufacturers; and replacement parts and accessories to independent aftermarket for passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The company was incorporated in 1923 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

