Health Assurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.94

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 90765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Health Assurance Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Assurance Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,625,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,865,000 after acquiring an additional 732,636 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Health Assurance Acquisition by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,374,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,859 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Health Assurance Acquisition by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,764,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after acquiring an additional 468,107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Health Assurance Acquisition by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Health Assurance Acquisition by 355.2% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 804,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after buying an additional 628,036 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Health Assurance Acquisition

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

