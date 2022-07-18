Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 395,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,499,090 shares.The stock last traded at $29.64 and had previously closed at $29.34.

HTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.47. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a $4.82 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,490,000 after acquiring an additional 75,339 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 83,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 381,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,151,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,844,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth $1,537,000.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

