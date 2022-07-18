HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Bought by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 1.02% of HealthEquity worth $57,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,807 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,487,000 after buying an additional 589,509 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,332,000 after purchasing an additional 422,484 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,708,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,590,000 after purchasing an additional 114,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,634,000 after acquiring an additional 23,466 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HQY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barrington Research increased their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BTIG Research upgraded HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HQY traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.33. 1,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,011. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.94. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $77.43.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.