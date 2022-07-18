Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 129,714 shares.The stock last traded at $28.69 and had previously closed at $28.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday.

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $283.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,505,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,578,000 after acquiring an additional 58,275 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,275,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,950,000 after acquiring an additional 46,259 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,823,000 after acquiring an additional 48,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

