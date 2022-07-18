Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 25th. Analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $150.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.17 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 15.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 7.4 %

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.76. 12,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,538. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.91.

Several analysts have commented on HLX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 717,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,810,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,555,000 after acquiring an additional 401,949 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

