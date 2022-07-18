Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has $52.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP opened at $38.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.38. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -55.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 14,007 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,107,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,348,000 after buying an additional 31,795 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 12,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

