Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $262.00

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 262 ($3.12) and last traded at GBX 263.06 ($3.13), with a volume of 613599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.15).

Henry Boot Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 312.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 308.06. The stock has a market cap of £351.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,257.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37.

Get Henry Boot alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Darren Littlewood sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 323 ($3.84), for a total transaction of £14,224.92 ($16,918.32).

Henry Boot Company Profile

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.