HEX Price Hits $0.0404 on Top Exchanges (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last seven days, HEX has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One HEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0404 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. HEX has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion and $9.54 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Quant (QNT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.23 or 0.00469625 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001008 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.57 or 0.02309923 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002208 BTC.
- Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.
- Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00388309 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004653 BTC.
About HEX
HEX is a coin. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEX is hex.win. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
HEX Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars.
