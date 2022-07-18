Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Short Interest Down 45.6% in June

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the June 15th total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNLN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $677,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SNLN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.71. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,957. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.44. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $16.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

