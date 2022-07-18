HomeServe (LON:HSV) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,176.00

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,176 ($13.99) and last traded at GBX 1,174.59 ($13.97), with a volume of 1535892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,175 ($13.97).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of HomeServe to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,300 ($15.46) to GBX 1,200 ($14.27) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.27) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,260 ($14.99) to GBX 1,205 ($14.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,212.75 ($14.42).

HomeServe Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,012.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,145.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 918.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.16.

Insider Activity at HomeServe

HomeServe Company Profile

In other HomeServe news, insider Tom Rusin sold 11,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,169 ($13.90), for a total transaction of £138,117.35 ($164,268.97). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 44 shares of company stock worth $45,422.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

