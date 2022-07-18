HomeServe (LON:HSV) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,176.00

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,176 ($13.99) and last traded at GBX 1,174.59 ($13.97), with a volume of 1535892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,175 ($13.97).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of HomeServe to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,300 ($15.46) to GBX 1,200 ($14.27) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.27) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,260 ($14.99) to GBX 1,205 ($14.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,212.75 ($14.42).
HomeServe Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,012.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,145.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 918.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.16.
Insider Activity at HomeServe
HomeServe Company Profile
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.
Featured Stories
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.