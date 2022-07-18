Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 71.1% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Hongkong Land Trading Up 7.4 %
Shares of HNGKY traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.22. 5,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.53. Hongkong Land has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $29.32.
