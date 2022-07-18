Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 71.1% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hongkong Land Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of HNGKY traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.22. 5,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.53. Hongkong Land has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $29.32.

Get Hongkong Land alerts:

Hongkong Land Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.