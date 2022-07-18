Howard Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Howard Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,106 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 0.4% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $2.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.69. 82,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,540. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.12.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.