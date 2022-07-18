Howard Capital Management Inc. Takes $240,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 878 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Essex LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Barclays decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.18.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $3.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.63. 23,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,360,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.74. The company has a market cap of $133.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

