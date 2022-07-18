Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Short Interest Down 28.5% in June

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 270,900 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the June 15th total of 378,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,709.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Huhtamäki Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Huhtamäki Oyj Price Performance

Shares of Huhtamäki Oyj stock remained flat at $43.47 on Monday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 52-week low of $43.47 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.49.

Huhtamäki Oyj Company Profile

Huhtamäki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Findland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.

