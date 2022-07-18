Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Short Interest Down 28.5% in June

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 270,900 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the June 15th total of 378,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,709.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Huhtamäki Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.
Huhtamäki Oyj Price Performance
Shares of Huhtamäki Oyj stock remained flat at $43.47 on Monday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 52-week low of $43.47 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.49.
Huhtamäki Oyj Company Profile
Huhtamäki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Findland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huhtamäki Oyj (HOYFF)
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
Receive News & Ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.