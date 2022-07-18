Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Short Interest Up 36.5% in June

Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 559,200 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the June 15th total of 409,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.1 days.

Hurricane Energy Stock Performance

HRCXF stock remained flat at $0.08 during midday trading on Monday. Hurricane Energy has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09.

Get Hurricane Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hurricane Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Hurricane Energy Company Profile

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops hydrocarbon resources from fractured basement reservoirs on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields located in Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licences focused on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.