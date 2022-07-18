Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Trading Up 13.5%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.36. Approximately 1,022,834 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,638,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from C$24.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.38.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining Stock Up 11.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$403.18 million and a PE ratio of -9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 20.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hut 8 Mining ( TSE:HUT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$53.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Alexander Zaluski sold 46,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.96, for a total transaction of C$91,488.69.

About Hut 8 Mining

(Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.