i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Bought by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,827,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,173 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of i3 Verticals worth $50,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIIV traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.94. The stock had a trading volume of 744 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,007. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $32.34.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $78.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $57,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 30.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

