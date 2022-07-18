Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 558,000 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the June 15th total of 355,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Iberdrola Price Performance

IBDSF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,233. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

