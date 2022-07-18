Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 558,000 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the June 15th total of 355,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.
Iberdrola Price Performance
IBDSF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,233. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08.
About Iberdrola
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iberdrola (IBDSF)
- Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.