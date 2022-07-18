IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Short Interest Down 29.6% in June

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the June 15th total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:IBEX traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.95. 250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,184. The firm has a market cap of $350.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.67. IBEX has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $129.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.78 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IBEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in IBEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in IBEX by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 159,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in IBEX by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IBEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBEX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on IBEX from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised IBEX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

