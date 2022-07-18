IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Shares Up 28.6%

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 28.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$19.35 and last traded at C$19.26. 398,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 509% from the average session volume of 65,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.98.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$17.50 target price on IBI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.69.

The firm has a market cap of C$602.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.31.

IBI Group ( TSE:IBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$120.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$112.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IBI Group Inc. will post 0.925 EPS for the current year.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

