ICHI Price Hits $4.68 on Exchanges (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $22.70 million and approximately $64,497.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for $4.68 or 0.00021175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 825.2% against the dollar and now trades at $953.08 or 0.04312036 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00020356 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001850 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,850,854 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

