ICHI Price Hits $4.68 on Exchanges (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $22.70 million and approximately $64,497.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for $4.68 or 0.00021175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 825.2% against the dollar and now trades at $953.08 or 0.04312036 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004524 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00020356 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001850 BTC.
About ICHI
ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,850,854 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.
ICHI Coin Trading
