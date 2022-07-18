Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Trading 19% Higher

Shares of Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Rating) traded up 19% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 144,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 90,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Iconic Minerals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$17.26 million and a PE ratio of -9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.98, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14.

About Iconic Minerals

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

