IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IEX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.27.
IDEX Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of IEX stock opened at $186.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IDEX has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02.
IDEX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 38.52%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEX (IEX)
- Financial services firm Block stock has fallen (-59%) in 2022
- Hold Pfizer Today With Catalysts for Further Growth Tomorrow
- NVIDIA Stock is a Winding Up for a Record Setting Second Half
- Johnson & Johnson Continues to Prove its Value in a Volatile Year
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.