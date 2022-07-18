IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has $215.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.
IEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.27.
IDEX Stock Performance
Shares of IDEX stock opened at $186.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. IDEX has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.99.
IDEX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 38.52%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in IDEX by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in IDEX by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $822,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
