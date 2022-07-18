Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Trading Down 5.2%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXGet Rating) shares were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.17. Approximately 1,675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 147,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Immatics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $503.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.58.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.34). Immatics had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Immatics will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMTX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Immatics in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Immatics in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Immatics by 17.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Immatics by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

