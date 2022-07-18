Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) PT Lowered to $6.50

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on INFN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Infinera in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinera presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.86.

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.03. Infinera has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.60 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Andrew Riedel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,341.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George Andrew Riedel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,341.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 21,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $172,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 36,500 shares of company stock worth $208,380. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

