Innova Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $52.00 (INN)

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a market cap of $232,511.11 and $52.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Innova has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innova Coin Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Innova Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

