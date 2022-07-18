Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) is Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR – Get Rating) by 173.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,053 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New accounts for approximately 4.6% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAPR. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 492,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,458 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter worth about $465,000. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 77.6% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New Stock Performance

Shares of BAPR stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.59. 68 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,111. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $34.17.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.