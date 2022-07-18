Insider Buying: Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Director Acquires $49,280.00 in Stock

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) Director Barry J. Cohen purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,882 shares in the company, valued at $171,026.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

AIF stock opened at $12.34 on Monday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $16.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

