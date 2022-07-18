Insider Buying: Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Director Acquires $49,280.00 in Stock

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) Director Barry J. Cohen purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,882 shares in the company, valued at $171,026.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
AIF stock opened at $12.34 on Monday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $16.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund
About Apollo Tactical Income Fund
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF)
- Financial services firm Block stock has fallen (-59%) in 2022
- Hold Pfizer Today With Catalysts for Further Growth Tomorrow
- NVIDIA Stock is a Winding Up for a Record Setting Second Half
- Johnson & Johnson Continues to Prove its Value in a Volatile Year
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.