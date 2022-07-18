Insight Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 5,084 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) by 133.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X accounts for approximately 0.6% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 28.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 47.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1,231.5% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 516,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,909,000 after acquiring an additional 477,955 shares during the period.

Shares of SPXL stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.27. 117,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,142,321. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $147.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.89.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

