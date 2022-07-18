Insight Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.27 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,837 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 3.5% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 76,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

FBND traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $46.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,443. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.20. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $53.97.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.