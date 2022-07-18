Insight Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 612 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.29. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,962. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77.

